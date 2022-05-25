Executive Director of Bike Cleveland nearly hit by RTA bus while on his bicycle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jakob VanSickle, who has advocated for safer cycling in Cleveland for 10 years as the Executive Director of Bike Cleveland, was almost hit by an RTA bus as he crossed the Detroit-Superior Bridge into Downtown Cleveland.

VanSickle was in a well-marked bike lane when an RTA bus beeped its horn multiple times and moved over into the lane, causing Vansickle to abruptly stop and maneuver out of the way so as to not be hit.

VanSickle, an experienced cyclist, thought he was going to be hit.

“Yes, I felt I was going to be either sideswiped or pushed into the curb and fall off my bike,” he said.

Buses, according to VanSickle, are required to allow cyclists to pass before merging into bike lanes to make their stops.

In this case, VanSickle said the bus never even bothered to slow down and simply cut him off before making a stop.

“I imagine if this was someone new to biking, they might not have known how to react,” he said.

After gathering himself, VanSickle cycled up to the driver at the next stop and asked why he had cut him off.

But the driver, VanSickle said, simply ignored him.

RTA officials, as of this publication, had not responded to a request from 19 News for information regarding the incident.

However, VanSickle said that RTA had responded to his emails with a phone call and a promise to reinforce training with drivers regarding bus lanes.

VanSickle said he will continue to advocate for safer conditions for cyclists including protected bike lanes that would prevent this type of incident from happening again.

Bike Cleveland Executive Director Jacob VanSickle said he was almost sideswiped by an RTA bus as he rode in a bike lane. (WOIO)

