FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible late Thursday afternoon and evening

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warmer today as afternoon temperatures climb well in the 70s. Increasing clouds in the forecast. We are tracking a system now located over Kansas and Oklahoma. It will track into Missouri tomorrow. Moisture and instability will increase in Ohio. Scattered showers and storms will be in the area tonight and tomorrow. The wind picks up southeast to south. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times tomorrow. Temperatures surge into the 80s tomorrow. A few of the storms later tomorrow afternoon and evening could be strong. Locally heavy rain the main hazard. You can also get a strong wind gust or hail if a storm happens to turn severe. The window that we can see some strong storms tomorrow will be 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The team will be monitoring this threat.

