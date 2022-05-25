2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former teacher’s aide arrested after admitting to having sex with students, affidavit reads

Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships...
Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships with students while she worked at a high school in Texas.(Gregg County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A former teacher’s aide in Texas was arrested and lost her job after admitting to having sexual relationships with students.

A Kilgore detective reports that an investigation started when an assault was reported on May 12. The detective wrote that he was told that Monica Sanchez, 21, had sexual relationships with multiple students at Kilgore High School.

Sanchez worked at the school as a teacher’s aide since August 2020, according to officials.

KLTV reports that according to an affidavit, the detective interviewed three students.

One of the students he spoke to was an 18-year-old and a junior at the high school. He told the detective that he had met Sanchez at the school. They exchanged inappropriate pictures and had a physical relationship.

The detective said Sanchez admitted to him she had a relationship with that student in January 2022 and confirmed what he had said.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez told the detective she had an improper relationship with another 18-year-old student in March 2022 and a 15-year-old student in September 2021.

Authorities said Sanchez was booked on May 14. She has been charged with three counts of having an improper relationship between educator and child, one count of assault causing bodily injury, and one count of sexual assault of a child.

School officials confirmed that Sanchez was no longer employed by the district.

