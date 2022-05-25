LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman who confronted a victim while he was in his parked car and shot him as he drove away is on the loose, Lorain Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The shooting happened on May 6 when the victim was parked in the 2900 block of Apple Avenue, according to police.

Police said the suspect then pointed a gun at the victim and fired two shots at him as he tried to drive away.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to police.

Police said the suspect was last seen running southbound on Apple Avenue towards East 30th Street.

The suspect was described by police as 5′7″ to 5′8″ tall with a medium build, “scruffy” hair, and a “dirty” face.

They were wearing a dark jacket with an orange/yellow camouflage pattern and black jogging pants with white stripes on the sides, according to police.

Take a close look at the photos shared by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification:

Gunman confronts driver in parked car, shoots as he tries to drive away, Lorain Police say (Lorain County CSI)

Call Det. Chris Colon 440-204-2195 or email chris_colon@cirtyoflorain.org if you recognize the suspect based on the clothing description and physical description or have any other information on this shooting.

