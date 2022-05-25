Gunman at large after 29-year-old man found dead in Cleveland driveway, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway to find the gunman who killed a 29-year-old man found dead in a driveway on the city’s East Side, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Officers were sent to the 440 block of East 156th Street for a body in a driveway around 7:45 a.m. on May 22, according to police.

Cleveland firefighters and paramedics were already there when officers arrived to find the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said.

Police said the 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Renell Alonzo Harrison of Cleveland, and said he suffered gunshot wounds in the back and lower extremities with visceral injuries.

Members of the Homicide Unit arrived to investigate, said police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that witnesses heard gunshots and yelling around 3 a.m., police said.

The victim was found in the driveway in the morning, according to police.

Police confirmed a person of interest has not been identified at this point in the ongoing investigation.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anonymous tips can be given by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME

A cash reward of up to $5000 may be available for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Reference case #2022-143296 with your tips.

