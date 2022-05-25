2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mentor police arrest man after stand-off on Reynolds Road

(Mentor Police Facebook page)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man is in custody after a short stand-off with Mentor police Wednesday morning.

According to Mentor police, Lake County Central Dispatch issued an alert around 9:10 a.m. regarding a Painesville man making suicidal threats.

Mentor police said officers located the man’s car at a business in the 7000 block of Reynolds Road around 9:19 a.m.

After negotiating with officers, the man exited his vehicle and was taken into custody in less than an hour.

The man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

The murder of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson remains unsolved.
Dark Side of the Land: The mayor and the murder
(Source: MGN)
3 construction workers injured in Medina County
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
Crime Stoppers relies on help from the streets as Cleveland violence climbs
Maurco Toler (Source: Facebook)
2nd suspect in drive-by murder of 13-year-old Euclid boy arrested by US Marshals