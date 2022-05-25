Mentor police arrest man after stand-off on Reynolds Road

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man is in custody after a short stand-off with Mentor police Wednesday morning.

According to Mentor police, Lake County Central Dispatch issued an alert around 9:10 a.m. regarding a Painesville man making suicidal threats.

Mentor police said officers located the man’s car at a business in the 7000 block of Reynolds Road around 9:19 a.m.

After negotiating with officers, the man exited his vehicle and was taken into custody in less than an hour.

The man’s name has not been released.

