NBA All-Star game brought almost $250M to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission (GCSC) is reporting large returns from the NBA All-Star game that was held in Cleveland in February. According to the GCSC, $141.4M was directly spent during the weekend with a total economic impact of $248.9M.

Nearly 121,000 people attended the event, with 11.9B in total media reach and more than $50M in earned media value. These numbers were larger than the NFL Draft which was held in Cleveland in 2021, although COVID-19 restrictions did alter crowd size.

“The NBA and their corporate partners really exceeded our expectations when it came to direct spending in our community during NBA All-Star 2022,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland. “Hosting the first fan-facing All-Star in two years, welcoming so many incredible NBA legends to The Land for the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season and everyone wanting to make this a very special celebration, definitely helped provide a level of excitement and aided in surpassing our original estimated economic impact number.”

The GCSC is hoping the success of events like the All-Star game and the NFL Draft will show more global sporting events that Cleveland is a viable option.

