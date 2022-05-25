2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio governor, lawmakers react to deadly mass shooting at Texas elementary school

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)(Dario Lopez-Mills | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ohio politicians, including Gov. Mike DeWine, offered statements and condolences following the mass shooting that left at least 19 children and several adults dead at a Texas elementary school.

President Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

Gov. DeWine said he is offering any Ohio public safety resources to Texas amid the tragic shooting in Uvalde.

Both U.S. senators from Ohio, Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown, offered messages of support to the school shooting victims in statements on Twitter:

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, who represents several Northeast Ohio communities, offered the following:

“I am sickened by the tragedy that has unfolded in Texas today, and my heart is with the loved ones who should never have to bear such unspeakable pain. More than a dozen beautiful souls have been senselessly taken by a monster who held no regard for human life. Coming mere days after the racist murders carried out in Buffalo, our nation must come to grips with what is so painfully obvious: ignoring this violence and evil is no solution at all. Students, teachers, kids on the sidewalk and on playgrounds, and seniors buying groceries are being callously hunted down with no end in sight. Special interests – vested with colossal power – have been allowed to systematically thwart even the most reasonable measures that are supported by gun owners and non-gun owners alike. We cannot allow those who think the status quo is acceptable to continue to rule the day. Americans are demanding sanity, and Congress must take the commonsense steps that will protect lives and respect civil liberties.”

As of early Wednesday morning, the death toll included 19 students of Robb Elementary School, as well as two adults. The gunman died after being shot by police who responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Last Summer, Amanda Thadeus was almost in denial that her boyfriend could have caused her son’s...
Reality sets in for Cleveland mother after her boyfriend pleaded guilty in death of her son
Soledad O’Brien and Ashley Solis
2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview
Gunman confronts driver in parked car, shoots as he tries to drive away, Lorain Police say
Gunman confronts driver in parked car, shoots as he tries to drive away, Lorain Police say
2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview
2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview