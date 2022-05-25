Ohio governor, lawmakers react to deadly mass shooting at Texas elementary school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ohio politicians, including Gov. Mike DeWine, offered statements and condolences following the mass shooting that left at least 19 children and several adults dead at a Texas elementary school.

Gov. DeWine said he is offering any Ohio public safety resources to Texas amid the tragic shooting in Uvalde.

Governor DeWine issued the following statement regarding today's tragedy in Texas. pic.twitter.com/7AowO2J0id — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2022

Both U.S. senators from Ohio, Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown, offered messages of support to the school shooting victims in statements on Twitter:

My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this horrible tragedy in Uvalde. Our nation mourns for the innocent children, teacher, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) May 25, 2022

We also thank the brave first responders who run toward danger in the name of protecting us all. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) May 25, 2022

How many times are we going to allow this to happen?

⁰I'm at a loss. The inaction of a handful of politicians in Washington and state legislatures continues to cost us lives, mass shooting after mass shooting.



My heart is with the victims' families in Uvalde. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 25, 2022

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, who represents several Northeast Ohio communities, offered the following:

“I am sickened by the tragedy that has unfolded in Texas today, and my heart is with the loved ones who should never have to bear such unspeakable pain. More than a dozen beautiful souls have been senselessly taken by a monster who held no regard for human life. Coming mere days after the racist murders carried out in Buffalo, our nation must come to grips with what is so painfully obvious: ignoring this violence and evil is no solution at all. Students, teachers, kids on the sidewalk and on playgrounds, and seniors buying groceries are being callously hunted down with no end in sight. Special interests – vested with colossal power – have been allowed to systematically thwart even the most reasonable measures that are supported by gun owners and non-gun owners alike. We cannot allow those who think the status quo is acceptable to continue to rule the day. Americans are demanding sanity, and Congress must take the commonsense steps that will protect lives and respect civil liberties.”

As of early Wednesday morning, the death toll included 19 students of Robb Elementary School, as well as two adults. The gunman died after being shot by police who responded to the scene.

