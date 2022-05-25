Parma Police chase ‘reckless’ dirt bike drivers

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two “reckless” dirt bike drivers were involved in a pursuit Saturday originating in Brooklyn and continuing into Parma, according to the Parma Police Department.

Police said the individuals, one riding a red and blue bike and the other riding a black and white bike, failed to stop for officers.

The individuals were driving in a “reckless” manner, according to a Facebook post from Parma police.

“They were also driving through residential neighborhoods, across lawns and sidewalks and nearly caused several accidents,” police said.

If anyone knows the identity of either one or both of the individuals, Parma Police said to contact Detective Wells at 440-887-7343.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.