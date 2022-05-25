Reality sets in for Cleveland mother after her boyfriend pleaded guilty in death of her son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of his girlfriend’s child.

19 Investigates found that according to police, he originally tried to cover up the crime, but the boy’s autopsy revealed the truth.

Investigator Hannah Catlett followed up with the 2-year-old’s mother in what turned out to be a heartbreaking interview.

Last Summer, Amanda Thadeus was almost in denial that her boyfriend could have caused her son’s death, even though police had already arrested him for it.

Now that he’s taken a plea deal, reality has set in.

Thadeus sat next to a teddy bear filled with her son’s ashes as she told his story.

“My head really spun, and I busted out in tears,” she said.

Her son, Ryan, was just 2 years old last summer when he died.

“It just hurt really bad,” Thadeus said.

Thadeus’s boyfriend, Ronald Hicks Jr., was watching Ryan while Thadeus was at work.

Police say when Hicks told them he found Ryan unresponsive with a plastic bag over his head, saying the kids have been know to play like that in the past.

However, we discovered that Ryan’s autopsy revealed his true cause of death.

“A cause of death, blunt force impacts to head and neck with brain and neck injuries,” Thadeus read from the death certificate; a finding that does not align with Hicks’s story that the bag is what hurt Ryan.

“That’s how like everyone figured out that the suffocation was actually a cover up,” she said.

We may never know what truly happened, how exactly Ryan got hurt, but Hicks recently pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the case.

“I really was trying to hope he didn’t do it,” Thadeus said. “But I knew a part of me really thought he did.”

In Thadeus’ lap as she spoke to us, she says, was Hick’s 3-month-old daughter.

Thadeus says she was pregnant with Mavis when bullets came flying into her house on West 39th Street.

“Seven bullets went through the wall,” she said.

She believes the shooter may have been trying to intimidate her as Hicks’ case moved through the justice system.

“Yes, we called the police,” she said.

Thadeus says Mavis will likely see her dad for the first time at his sentencing next week.

“That’s another thing that makes it really hard because I wanted him to be there with her. I wanted her to know her dad. And it it hurts. It really does to know that he’s locked up and he won’t get to be a part of her life,” Thadeus said.

That will be a lasting challenge, as Mavis also grows up without her big brother and begins asking questions about him.

“I keep [the teddy bear] in the bassinet near his sister. So, she’s with her brother at all times,” Thadeus said.

