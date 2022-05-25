2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Severe storms possible late Thursday afternoon, evening (19 First Alert Weather Day):

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered storms will move into northern Ohio on Thursday afternoon.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning.

The peak timing for storms will be between 3:00 PM and 11:00 PM.

Leading up to the storms, the first half of Thursday will actually be quite nice.

Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will hang around into Friday, but we’ll dry things out for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be somewhat cool to kick off the weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs near 70 on Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s on Sunday.

By Monday, we’ll be climbing into the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will also be on the hot side with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

