Stow police provide ‘extra presence’ at schools day after deadly mass shooting in Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stow Police Department said officers regularly provide security at the city’s schools, but an additional presence was noted on the day after the deadly mass shooting in Texas.

In a statement released by Stow police expressing grief over Tuesday’s mass shooting, the department said officers have been providing support to schools since the 2012 incident at Sandy Hook.

An “extra presence” of officers was placed at Stow-area schools on Wednesday in response to the shooting that left at least 19 children and two adults dead at the Texas elementary school.

“We share in the heartbreak of what one person can do to shake our confidence. We are parents and grandparents too. We feel it. That’s why we want to offer you some extra reassurance today,” Stow police shared on Facebook.

