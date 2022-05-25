2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect who robbed woman of car at gunpoint wanted in Cleveland, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a woman of her 2012 Hyundai Elantra is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the aggravated robbery happened in the 10750 block of Lorain Avenue on May 21.

The victim’s car has since been recovered, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect wearing all black with a bandage on his hand shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Call First District Detective Pierse at 216-623-2541 and reference case #2022-141461 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery.

