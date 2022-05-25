2nd suspect in drive-by murder of 13-year-old Euclid boy arrested by US Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second suspect charged in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old Euclid boy was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on May 23.

According to Euclid police, Leroy Billips, 18, was arrested as a result of media attention after a press release was put out earlier that day.

Maurco Toler was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 while standing in the front yard of a home in the 257000 block of Zeman Avenue in Euclid.

Police said Toler was struck by shots fired from a black Ford Escape.

In January, U.S. Marshals arrested Duane Tra’Ron Jackson, 18, of Cleveland.

Jackson is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improper discharging of a firearm. He will be back in court on May 25.

