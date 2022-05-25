2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2nd suspect in drive-by murder of 13-year-old Euclid boy arrested by US Marshals

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second suspect charged in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old Euclid boy was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on May 23.

According to Euclid police, Leroy Billips, 18, was arrested as a result of media attention after a press release was put out earlier that day.

Leroy Billips
Leroy Billips(Source: Euclid Police Dept.)

Maurco Toler was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 while standing in the front yard of a home in the 257000 block of Zeman Avenue in Euclid.

Police said Toler was struck by shots fired from a black Ford Escape.

The 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Euclid on Dec. 11, 2021.
The 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Euclid on Dec. 11, 2021.((Source: Facebook))

In January, U.S. Marshals arrested Duane Tra’Ron Jackson, 18, of Cleveland.

Jackson is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improper discharging of a firearm. He will be back in court on May 25.

Duane Tra'Ron Jackson
Duane Tra'Ron Jackson((Source: WOIO))

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
Crime Stoppers relies on help from the streets as Cleveland violence climbs
African American Cultural Garden celebrates Juneteenth
CW43 Focus: African American Cultural Garden celebrates Juneteenth
Shontell Rose was shot to death in an apartment at the corner of Madison and Elmwood avenues in...
Suspect sentenced in connection to 2021 Lakewood homicide
Malakhi Young escaped custody May 24. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect taken into custody hours after escaping in Shaker Heights