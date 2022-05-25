Woman pleads guilty to in connection with the murder of a man on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two Cleveland women accused of a murder on Cleveland’s East Side pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Talicia Napier, 34, pleaded guilty obstructing justice and will be sentenced on June 13.

Talicia Napier ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said Damika Eason, 34, and Napier, killed a 27-year-old Lyndhurst man in November 2021.

Damika Eason ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Tevin Hamm was found dead in the area of E. 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue on Nov. 29, 2021.

Eason has pleaded not guilty to several charges; including, aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Eason’s trial is set for June 8.

