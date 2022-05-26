2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms in the area this evening; some will produce heavy rain

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure nearby will keep our weather quite unsettled through Friday.

Scattered showers and storms will be on the docket for this afternoon.

Due to relatively low instability, we’re not expecting widespread severe weather, however, some storms may be on the strong side.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring that closely.

The most widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will be moving in after 7:00 PM.

While some storms may produce strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning, our main concern is heavy rain, which may lead to some localized flooding.

The storms will move out of the area by dawn, and the Friday morning commute will be dry.

After a dry start to your Friday, widely scattered storms will redevelop across the area during the afternoon and evening hours.

Luckily, we’re still on track to dry out for the holiday weekend.

Saturday will be on the cool side.

Temperatures will only top out around 70 degrees.

We’ll tack on about 10 degrees or so for Sunday, as highs will be rising into the low 80s.

Memorial Day, Monday, will be the hottest day of the holiday weekend with highs near 90 degrees.

High temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, too.

Our next cold front will arrive next Thursday, and this feature will bring us widely scattered storms and falling temperatures by next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Late-day thunderstorms could turn severe, damaging winds expected

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Late-day thunderstorms could turn severe, damaging winds expected Thursday
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Late-day thunderstorms could turn severe, damaging winds expected
Severe storms possible late Thursday afternoon, evening (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Severe storms possible late Thursday afternoon, evening (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Severe storms possible late Thursday afternoon, evening (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Severe storms possible late Thursday afternoon, evening (19 First Alert Weather Day)