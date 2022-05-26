19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms in the area this evening; some will produce heavy rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure nearby will keep our weather quite unsettled through Friday.

Scattered showers and storms will be on the docket for this afternoon.

Due to relatively low instability, we’re not expecting widespread severe weather, however, some storms may be on the strong side.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring that closely.

The most widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will be moving in after 7:00 PM.

While some storms may produce strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning, our main concern is heavy rain, which may lead to some localized flooding.

The storms will move out of the area by dawn, and the Friday morning commute will be dry.

After a dry start to your Friday, widely scattered storms will redevelop across the area during the afternoon and evening hours.

Luckily, we’re still on track to dry out for the holiday weekend.

Saturday will be on the cool side.

Temperatures will only top out around 70 degrees.

We’ll tack on about 10 degrees or so for Sunday, as highs will be rising into the low 80s.

Memorial Day, Monday, will be the hottest day of the holiday weekend with highs near 90 degrees.

High temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, too.

Our next cold front will arrive next Thursday, and this feature will bring us widely scattered storms and falling temperatures by next Thursday.

