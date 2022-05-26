2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 masked men rob Akron bank, flee with undisclosed amount of money

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police and FBI agents are looking for the two men who robbed an Akron bank Wednesday afternoon.

Akron bank robbery
Akron bank robbery((Source: Akron police))

Akron police said the men, wearing masks, walked into the U.S. bank in the 600 block of S. Canton Road just after 1 p.m.

Police said they handed the teller a note which demanded money.

Bank employees told officers one suspect kept his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, but no weapon was shown.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, they ran out of the bank and jumped into a waiting vehicle, a dark gray Lincoln Nautilus with tinted windows. The vehicle’s license plate was covered with a black bag, said police.

Getaway vehicle for Akron bank robbery suspects
Getaway vehicle for Akron bank robbery suspects((Source: Akron police))

A third suspect was driving the getaway vehicle, said police.

The vehicle was last seen northbound on Canton Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron plice at 330-375-2490.

