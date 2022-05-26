2 masked men rob Akron bank, flee with undisclosed amount of money
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police and FBI agents are looking for the two men who robbed an Akron bank Wednesday afternoon.
Akron police said the men, wearing masks, walked into the U.S. bank in the 600 block of S. Canton Road just after 1 p.m.
Police said they handed the teller a note which demanded money.
Bank employees told officers one suspect kept his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, but no weapon was shown.
After getting an undisclosed amount of money, they ran out of the bank and jumped into a waiting vehicle, a dark gray Lincoln Nautilus with tinted windows. The vehicle’s license plate was covered with a black bag, said police.
A third suspect was driving the getaway vehicle, said police.
The vehicle was last seen northbound on Canton Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron plice at 330-375-2490.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.