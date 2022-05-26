2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland doctor weighs in on coping with emotions and stress after tragedy

By Aria Janel
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, 19 innocent children and 2 teachers were killed at an elementary school. Leaving the world heartbroken and in shock.

“There’s a sense of hopelessness and a helplessness that people feel,” explained Dr. Katherine Lamparyk from Ohio Guide Stone. “I think there are other people where the predominant reaction is anger”.

So far this year there have been 27 mass shootings in the U.S.

Forcing people to have hard conversations about safety, racism, and gun reform.

These topics can lead people to feel emotionally drained and exhausted.

Dr. Lamparyk, says whatever you’re feeling is normal and suggests focusing on the good things around you to help deal with the stress and start to heal.

“Going for a walk, going out in nature, playing with your kids, enjoying those things will help you have a sense of safety,” said Lamparyk,

Health experts want to remind you that it’s okay to turn off the tv and put down your phone if things begin to feel too heavy. They want to remind you, to take care of yourself before you can take care of anyone else.

Here are a few resources that can help you during this time:

Coping tips

Helping Students after school shootings

Ohio GuideStone

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)

Latest News

Akron police search for suspect in murder of 15-year-old boy
Akron police search for suspect in murder of 15-year-old boy
Who can and who is buying body armor and why?
Who can and who is buying body armor and why?
Cleveland doctor weighs in on coping with emotions and stress after tragedy
Cleveland doctor weighs in on coping with emotions and stress after tragedy
The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe.
Baby formula exchange helps mothers in Cleveland