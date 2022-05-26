Cleveland doctor weighs in on coping with emotions and stress after tragedy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, 19 innocent children and 2 teachers were killed at an elementary school. Leaving the world heartbroken and in shock.

“There’s a sense of hopelessness and a helplessness that people feel,” explained Dr. Katherine Lamparyk from Ohio Guide Stone. “I think there are other people where the predominant reaction is anger”.

So far this year there have been 27 mass shootings in the U.S.

Forcing people to have hard conversations about safety, racism, and gun reform.

These topics can lead people to feel emotionally drained and exhausted.

Dr. Lamparyk, says whatever you’re feeling is normal and suggests focusing on the good things around you to help deal with the stress and start to heal.

“Going for a walk, going out in nature, playing with your kids, enjoying those things will help you have a sense of safety,” said Lamparyk,

Health experts want to remind you that it’s okay to turn off the tv and put down your phone if things begin to feel too heavy. They want to remind you, to take care of yourself before you can take care of anyone else.

Here are a few resources that can help you during this time:

Coping tips

Helping Students after school shootings

Ohio GuideStone

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.