Cleveland launches campaign to bring office workers back downtown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and several large employers are working together to help bring workers back to their downtown offices.

“Cleveland was built on hard work, resilience and dedication by the people who make up its very fabric,” Bibb said. “Our focus now must be on strengthening the core and attracting office workers back to Downtown for our vision of a 15-minute neighborhood to become a reality. The city and region’s economic health depends on it.”

As part of the campaign, DCA launched Downtown Dollars, a new electronic gift card promoting spending at downtown establishments.

City officials have also added some additional weekday events; including, Music on the Malls, a weekly live music and happy hour event on Mall C from June 8-Aug. 31 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

“Working downtown is critical to the vibrancy and strength of any city, and that is particularly true here in Cleveland,” said Michael Deemer, Downtown Cleveland Alliance President & CEO. “Partnering with Mayor Bibb and the City of Cleveland to implement strategic initiatives that bring downtown office workers back is an important step to catalyzing and accelerating Downtown Cleveland’s post-pandemic economy. The future of small businesses depends on the daytime traffic of a thriving city center.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.