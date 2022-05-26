2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Crash in I-480 construction zone disrupts morning commute

Map of I-480 crash location
Map of I-480 crash location(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-480 in a construction zone near Garfield Heights could be a disruption for morning commuters.

The incident was first reported at around 5:30 a.m. on I-480 eastbound near Broadway Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

As a result of the crash and it’s location to a construction zone in the area, only two lanes of I-480 east were opened for traffic.

Crews said it could take up to two hours to clear the crash.

It’s not known at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if there were any serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Brunswick High School
Brunswick police continue extra patrols after rumor about high school student circulates
Theft suspect breaks into auto center in Cleveland, police say
Theft suspect breaks into auto center in Cleveland, police say
NBA All-Star game brought almost $250M to Cleveland
NBA All-Star game brought almost $250M to Cleveland
Duo break into Sam Sleedz Drive-Thru, steal numerous items, Akron Police say
Duo break into Sam Sleedz Drive-Thru, steal numerous items, Akron Police say