Crash in I-480 construction zone disrupts morning commute
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-480 in a construction zone near Garfield Heights could be a disruption for morning commuters.
The incident was first reported at around 5:30 a.m. on I-480 eastbound near Broadway Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
As a result of the crash and it’s location to a construction zone in the area, only two lanes of I-480 east were opened for traffic.
Crews said it could take up to two hours to clear the crash.
It’s not known at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if there were any serious injuries.
This is a developing story.
