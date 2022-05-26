Crash in I-480 construction zone disrupts morning commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-480 in a construction zone near Garfield Heights could be a disruption for morning commuters.

The incident was first reported at around 5:30 a.m. on I-480 eastbound near Broadway Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

As a result of the crash and it’s location to a construction zone in the area, only two lanes of I-480 east were opened for traffic.

Crews said it could take up to two hours to clear the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-480 EB at Broadway will be reduced to two lanes due to a crash in a work zone.



Expected to remain reduced for 1-2 hours, which may impact morning commutes. Please use an alternate route if available and check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/f7tcSlejxe — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) May 26, 2022

It’s not known at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if there were any serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

