Duo break into Sam Sleedz Drive-Thru, steal numerous items, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects were caught on camera breaking into the Sam Sleedz Drive-Thru and stealing numerous items, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The breaking and entering happened at 1915 S. Arlinton on May 2, according to police.

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this breaking and entering, call Akron Police Det. C. Artis at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference case #22-052490 with your tips.

Call 911 if you see the suspects but do not approach them.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.