Empty chairs line lawns of Ohio’s churches following Texas school shooting (photos)

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio churches are paying tribute to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas this week by setting up empty chairs for each individual killed in the Texas school shooting.

The churches so far include the United Methodist Church of Macedonia, First Church in Oberlin, Church of the Redeemer in Westlake, Church of the Saviour in Cleveland Heights and the United Methodist Church of Berea.

A total of 21 victims, including 19 students and two adults, were left dead following the mass shooting at the Texas elementary school.

Church of the Saviour in Cleveland Heights said in a Facebook post Wednesday, “thoughts and prayers are a good place to begin, but we must not stop there.”

