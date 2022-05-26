2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Empty chairs line lawns of Ohio’s churches following Texas school shooting (photos)

Several Ohio communities have displayed empty chairs for each victim following Texas school shooting.
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio churches are paying tribute to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas this week by setting up empty chairs for each individual killed in the Texas school shooting.

The churches so far include the United Methodist Church of Macedonia, First Church in Oberlin, Church of the Redeemer in Westlake, Church of the Saviour in Cleveland Heights and the United Methodist Church of Berea.

A total of 21 victims, including 19 students and two adults, were left dead following the mass shooting at the Texas elementary school.

Church of the Saviour in Cleveland Heights said in a Facebook post Wednesday, “thoughts and prayers are a good place to begin, but we must not stop there.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

5 teens in custody for assaulting woman during robbery attempt, Lakewood police say
Edgewater beach
Sewer district to begin regular quality testing at Edgewater Beach this weekend
Beach water testing resuming this weekend
Syeda daily beach testing
African American Cultural Garden celebrates Juneteenth
CW43 Focus: African American Cultural Garden celebrates Juneteenth