Father, son arrested for murder of 15-year-old Akron boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A father and son accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old Akron boy earlier this week, were arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

According to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, D’Lawrence Scott, 19, and his dad, Lawrence Scott Jr., 56, were arrested in a car near the intersection of E. 79th Street and Kinsman Road.

Task force members said they witnessed the men leaving a home on E. 147th and followed them to the intersection. The 19-year-old was hiding in the backseat of the car, according to the U.S. Marshals.

D’Lawrence Scott shot and killed Jerry Davis on May 24 outside a home in the 1000 block of Biruta Street in Akron, according to authorities.

U.S. Marshal Elliott said the 19-year-old Scott got into a verbal altercation with a woman at that home and Davis stepped in to defend the woman.

The 19-year-old Scott then allegedly went to a car parked outside, grabbed a gun and shot Davis.

Scott’s father then allegedly drove them both away from the crime scene.

When Akron officers arrived at the home, they said Davis was located on the porch suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers administered first aid until EMS transported Davis to Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Akron, where he was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m.

The 19-year-old Scott is charged with aggravated murder and his father is charged with obstruction of justice.

“The US Marshals Service has a strong partnership with the Akron Police Department. Today, that strong partnership resulted in the arrest of two dangerous fugitives and hopefully some justice for the 15-year-old victim,” said U.S. Marshal.

