FIRST ALERT DAY: Afternoon and evening thunderstorms that could turn severe

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure is located over Missouri this morning. This system will keep us unsettled today and tomorrow. It’ll track east of our area Saturday. A warm and moderately humid air mass is in place today. High temperatures surge above 80 degrees. A south wind will gust up to 30 mph at times. Showers and storms are expected to move in this afternoon and will be in the area through most of tonight. Fairly widespread coverage is in the forecast. Heavy rain rates with these storms. A few could reach severe limits. Wind damage being the main hazard. Our latest thinking for tomorrow is for scattered late afternoon showers and storms to pop up.

