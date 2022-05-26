Former Bier Markt, Bar Cento to reopen as Bright Side and Bird of Paradise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cheers and beers are ahead for Ohio City neighbors and visitors. They will soon have two new spots to frequent, with familiar faces at the helm.

Bier Markt and Bar Cento, which closed this winter to make way for a renovation and reboot, will re-open next month as the new concepts, Bright Side and Bird of Paradise.

The Bright Side grand opening is Wednesday, June 8th, and Bird of Paradise will open two weeks after that.

“We maneuvered a 180 degree turn on the design and only preserved the historic elements of the interior. Everything aside from historic elements was completely gutted and rebuilt,” said owner Sam McNulty.

The new set up allows for 44 seats at the island bar and a total of 220 seats on the first floor.

McNulty, who is also a partner in Market Garden Brewery, says the new concepts will still be beer-forward.

“We’ll have 16 local craft beers on draft with a strong focus on the best, Market Garden beers, of course, a rotating Ohio City handle dedicated to regional brands like Great Lakes, Noble Beast, Bookhouse, Collision Bend and Saucy Brew Works,” he said.

They will also have a wine program with an eclectic selection of wines from places like Macedonia, Ukraine, Lebanon, Hungary, Spain and Portugal and six local best-in-class bottles from M cellars. McNulty’s wife, Ciara Ahern, is also designing the cocktail program.

Chef partners Andrew Bower and Steve Schimoler will man the kitchen.

