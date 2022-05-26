2 Strong 4 Bullies
Geauga County fugitive wanted for robbery, kidnapping surrenders

Johnathan Green (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Johnathan Green (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fugitive wanted by Geauga County Sheriff deputies for robbery and kidnapping surrendered to authorities, said the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals put out a press release regarding fugitive Johnathan Green, 24, in April and he turned himself in on May 25.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the surrender is a result of the media attention from the press release.

No other details are being released at this time.

