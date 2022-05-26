LeBron James surprises Akron students for final day at I Promise School (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James was in Northeast Ohio to give students at Akron’s I Promise School a parting message before heading off for summer break.

“Appreciate y’all letting me crash your last day of school IPS!!,” the Akron native wrote on Facebook.

James had the opportunity to speak with students, meet with faculty, and pose for silly photos during the visit.

James helped open the elementary school in 2018 as part of the Akron Public Schools District.

The I Promise School takes some of the area’s at-risk children and offers them an education full of support and learning for the students and their families.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.