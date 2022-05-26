More Northeast Ohio travelers choose CLE airport over smaller airports post-pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The busy summer travel season starts this weekend at the Cleveland airport.

Thursday night, we told you about how the worker shortage is impacting travelers and whether it will affect your vacation.

During our 19 News investigation, we also learned that a big chunk of travelers who once chose to fly out of Akron Canton and other smaller airports in the area are now coming to Cleveland.

Cleveland’s Director of port control Robert Kennedy says as airlines and TSA scurry to hire back employees, Hopkins International airport is almost back to 2019 travel numbers.

“We’re very data driven. We don’t make decisions on what we feel or what we want,” he said.

It’s about what the passengers want. Where are they going? What destinations are in demand? And, what are the competitors doing?

“We all affect each other,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says before the pandemic, in 2014, of those leaving the Northeast Ohio area, 78 percent of them chose a flight out of Cleveland Hopkins.

Now, 95 percent are flying out of Cleveland.

When the pandemic hit, the Akron Canton airport was in the middle of a multi-million dollar expansion.

Last fall, we talked to CAK’s CEO when Allegiant announced it would leave Cleveland and come back to CAK because of the improvements.

“Allegiant Air coming to Akron-Canton Airport is a huge game-changer for us,” Renato Camacho said.

However, last month, Spirit announced it’s taking a hiatus from the airport. And, Delta still hasn’t returned service to CAK during the pandemic and still hasn’t returned.

Hence why perhaps more travelers heading out of CLE.

“That has shifted, because the marketplace here is responding well to the flights and the carriers and the destinations,” Kennedy said.

It could be a matter of time before more changes at both airports though, and hopefully increased staffing at both too.

“As soon as the resource issue is resolved we think we’ll see more flights,” Kennedy said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.