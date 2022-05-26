Northeast Ohio mother, daughter team heads to Texas for relief with Crisis Response Canines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shirley Graziano and her mother, Diana, waited in the TSA line like other passengers. But they weren’t like everybody else.

“We’re getting deployed to Texas for the horrific school shooting,” said the team leader for Crisis Response Canines.

The mother-daughter team along with their two dogs, Zodiac and Murphy, will head to Uvalde, Texas to provide comfort for the community, particularly, the youngest.

“Kids really seem to warm up to dogs a little, sometimes even better than adults do,” said Graziano. “And it may be the one little thing that helps one child feel comfortable, even if maybe they can’t talk to their parents or don’t want to talk to teachers because they just don’t want to speak about it, but maybe they talk to the dog and tell him their story.”

Graziano and Eyring got a call Tuesday afternoon after returning from Buffalo over the weekend to help that community heal after the Tops shooting there left 10 black people dead.

“That’s the end goal, for people to recover,” said Graziano. “We almost haven’t had time to decompress from the first one actually because it’s just only been, I mean, a couple days and we’re turning around and heading back out which is pretty awful considering that working this hard and this often in this climate. It’s just, it’s just horrific.”

Their agenda is fluid, checking in with police when they arrive to see where they can help.

“We hope to touch some people’s lives,” said Graziano, “and begin the healing process.”

You can find out how to get involved and to help at the Crisis Response Canines website.

