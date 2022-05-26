North Ridgeville pastor, his wife sentenced for sex crimes involving a minor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville youth pastor and his wife are scheduled to be sentenced by a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge on Thursday for criminal charges involving sex with a minor.

David Walker, who served as a youth pastor at churches in Cleveland and North Olmsted, pleaded guilty in March to six counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of endangering children.

Walker’s wife, Anna, also previously pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children and one count of assault, according to court records.

According to investigators, the Walkers assaulted a female victim between May 2005 and December 2007. She was a parishioner and a member of the church youth group at the time.

