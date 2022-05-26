Ohio senator is calling on colleagues to act in the interest of the public on gun laws

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Following the massacre in Uvalde, Texas President Biden is calling on lawmakers to stand up to the gun lobby. Biden’s remarks follow Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 children and two teachers died.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown agrees with Biden. “It’s obvious what needs to be done,” he said. Brown is pleading with his Republican colleagues to pass stronger gun laws with tougher guidelines for background checks and age limits.

“We saw it in Dayton,” said Brown. “We saw it in Parkland. We’ve seen it in Orlando. We saw it in Buffalo. How many of these have to happen before my colleagues and they’re pretty much all Republicans and maybe one Democrat where they break their addiction to the gun lobby? The money they spend, NRA and all they do. I would hope both parties would do what the public wants not what the gun lobby wants.”

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats called on the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 to be placed on the legislative calendar. But, the bill doesn’t appear to have the 60 votes needed to move to a floor vote.

