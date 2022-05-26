Revenge travel is a thing and it’s expensive as heck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After being boxed up for two plus years (thanks COVID) revenge travel is real and it’s going to cost you this Memorial Day weekend.

The summer of 2021 the country was mostly open, but some were still apprehensive about traveling, and not everyone was fully vaccinated who wanted to be, including boosters.

So the summer of 2022 is being given the title of revenge travel.

Because of inflation and the world adjusting to the war in Ukraine, prices on just about every mode of travel is crazy expensive.

Every time gas prices inch up they are setting all-time records.

The current national average for a gallon of gas is $4.63 according to the website GasBuddy.com that tracks prices.

The average in Cleveland is at $4.46 a gallon.

If you’re traveling to near by states for the holiday weekend, Michigan and West Virginia have roughly the same prices as Ohio.

Prices are slightly higher in Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York and slightly less expensive in Kentucky.

Advisors with AAA say gas prices have gotten so high, travelers should really be budgeting out just how much gas will cost them round trip when making plans.

AAA has a cost calculator where to can put in your origination, your destination even the make and model of your car, and it will calculate an estimated cost.

