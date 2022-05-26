2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sewer district to begin regular quality testing at Edgewater Beach this weekend

By Syeda Abbas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At Edgewater Beach, preparations are going to start this weekend on the water quality.

Field biologist Eric Soehnlen told 19 News why testing water quality is so important, especially when it comes to your family .

“It could impact people’s health through multiple means, so typically we tend to see that more in small children and people that would accidentally ingest the water,” he said.

So it should be a priority to be in the know.

We saw the sewer district’s crews demonstrating how the water quality testing gets done.

Devon Young’s favorite activity is coming to Edgewater Beach often. He appreciates the efforts being made to keep everyone safe.

“If we don’t monitor our water quality and our system we live in, nature and everything will be thrown off balance,” he said.

If you plan on spending a lot of time at the beach this summer, this information is going to be available on the sewer district’s Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

