Teachers offered free gun training from Butler County sheriff

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is offering free firearm training to teachers in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The sheriff has made firearm training available to teachers in previous years. Previous training sessions have had as many as 350 people signup for lessons, the sheriff said.

In December of 2018, a 16-year-old student at Hamilton Freshman School was found with a loaded gun. A day later, Sheriff Jones announced he was holding a free training session for teachers.

The sheriff said at the time, “If guns are in schools, they need to understand what they look like, sound like and what they can do.”

His message has remained the same through the years.

On Wednesday, he called for added safety measures in schools.

“We’ve got to stand up and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to protect the kids in school. What we’re doing now is not enough and we need to be on the same page. It doesn’t matter what political party you belong to or don’t belong to. You’ve gotta make these schools safe.”

