52-year-old Parma man with Alzheimer’s missing since May 25

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find 52-year-old Daniel J. Adamson after he went missing.

He was last seen by family members around 10 p.m. on May 25, according to police.

“Daniel was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and has recently been depressed,” police stated. “Before leaving, Daniel left behind a note indicating possible self-harm.”

Adamson was described by police as 6′2″ tall, 220 pounds, with white hair, white facial hair, and brown eyes.

He does not own a cell phone and it is unknown what he was wearing.

Call Parma Police Det. Scott Faulisi 440-887-7323 or 440-885-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

