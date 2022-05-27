2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

52-year-old Parma man with Alzheimer’s missing since May 25

Daniel J. Adamson
Daniel J. Adamson(Parma Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find 52-year-old Daniel J. Adamson after he went missing.

He was last seen by family members around 10 p.m. on May 25, according to police.

“Daniel was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and has recently been depressed,” police stated. “Before leaving, Daniel left behind a note indicating possible self-harm.”

Adamson was described by police as 6′2″ tall, 220 pounds, with white hair, white facial hair, and brown eyes.

He does not own a cell phone and it is unknown what he was wearing.

Call Parma Police Det. Scott Faulisi 440-887-7323 or 440-885-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Daniel J. Adamson
Daniel J. Adamson(Parma Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Officer Fahey sign
Family of fallen Cleveland police officer asked to remove part of memorial by ODOT for 2nd time
Abebreanna M Jackson
Celebration of life held to remember 14-year-old girl killed when bullets were fired into her home
Elyria Police (file photo)
Good Samaritan takes 20-year-old Elyria shooting victim to hospital
Family of fallen Cleveland police officer asked to remove part of memorial by ODOT for 2nd time
Family of fallen Cleveland police officer asked to remove part of memorial by ODOT for 2nd time