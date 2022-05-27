2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and thunder in the area tonight; warming up by Memorial Day

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain has moved into the area this afternoon and will continue off and on through the evening.

If you have evening plans, keep the umbrella close by.

Tonight will be fairly seasonable temperature-wise.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting overnight lows in the mid 50s.

The rain moves out by morning, but the clouds will linger for a few hours.

Skies will clear by mid-morning, giving way to a gorgeous holiday weekend.

Saturday will be on the cooler side for late-May with highs only around 70 degrees.

By Sunday, highs will warm into the low 80s.

Temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees by Monday, Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

