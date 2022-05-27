2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cabrera’s hit in 9th lifts Tigers to 4-3 win over Guardians

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning with his third hit, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Jonathan Schoop hit a one-out double in the final inning, advanced on a wild pitch from Trevor Stephan (2-2) and scored on Cabrera’s 3,029th hit. The 39-year-old Cabrera was swarmed by teammates near first base and doused with a bucket of water.

Gregory Soto (2-2) gave up one hit and struck out one in the ninth, earning the win for the Tigers.

Detroit’s Javier Báez hit an RBI single in the first, and Schoop’s sacrifice fly and Cabrera’s single put the Tigers ahead 3-0 in the second.

The Guardians ended Tarik Skubal’s 21-inning scoreless streak, the longest by a starter pitcher this year, and tied the score in third. Luke Maile hit an RBI double and Owen Miller had a two-run single.

MAKING MOVES

The Guardians selected the contract of Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus, and he hit a single up the middle off in the first at-bat of his major league debut Thursday. They also recalled left-hander Konnor Pilkington and outfielder Richie Palacios from Columbus before opening the four-game series in Detroit. On Wednesday, the Guardians traded outfielder Daniel Johnson to the New York Mets for $1. They also activated right-hander Ian Gibaut active off the IL and released lefty Jake Miednik.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Slugger Franmil Reyes was put on the 10-day IL with a tight right hamstring. “He’s been battling it for quite a while,” manager Terry Francona said. Reyes, who had 30 homers last season and 37 in 2019, hit .255 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 35 games. He was in a 4 for 36 (.111) slump since May 9 with two RBIs.

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning, who has been on the IL for a month with shoulder inflammation, will not throw for the “foreseeable future,” after letting the team know he’s still sore. ... RHP Casey Mize (elbow) and LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (ribs) are making progress in their returns from the IL, according to manager A.J. Hinch.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Shane Bieber (1-3, 3.55) and Detroit RHP Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.00) are scheduled to pitch Friday night.

___

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Overtime 5-25-2022
Overtime 5-25-2022 - NFL OTA's and its the biggest weekend in auto racing
NBA ALL-STAR game in Cleveland.
NBA All-Star game brought almost $250M to Cleveland
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson, other Cleveland Browns players attend OTAs in Berea
Soledad O’Brien and Ashley Solis
2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview