Cameras installed at Berea’s Coe Lake Park after reports of vandalism, complaints at new playground

Coe Lake playground
Coe Lake playground(Source: Berea police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea Police Department said efforts are being made to make Coe Lake Park safer and more enjoyable for visitors.

After recent reports of vandalism and complaints from parkgoers about people not respecting others, the city of Berea installed new cameras to monitor activity at Coe Lake’s facilities.

Berea police said officers will also increase patrols on foot and bicycle to ensure the park rules are being followed.

According to police, unruly behavior at Coe Lake Park can be reported by calling law enforcement dispatch at 440-234-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

