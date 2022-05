CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vehicle flipped late Thursday during a crash in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. near East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

19 News was there as authorities began to clear the scene; our crew did not witness EMS transport any victims.

One car rollover MVA E152 at St Clair Avenue in front of the McDonalds. No word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/c6Mk5EI8Ny — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 27, 2022

