Cleveland real estate developer Scott A. Wolstein dies at 69 after battle with cancer, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wolstein Group CEO Scott A. Wolstein died on May 26 at the age of 69 after battling Metastatic Melanoma, Cleveland Jewish News reported.

But his legacy as the Principal Developer of the Flats East Bank in Downtown Cleveland will live on.

His family said Wolstein was diagnosed with cancer in November of 2021.

Wolstein has been the CEO of The Wolstein Group since 1979.

His late father, Bertram “Bart” Wolstein, for whom The Wolstein Center on Cleveland State University’s campus is named, founded Developers Diversified Realty in 1992.

