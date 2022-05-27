2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect in custody in Butler County, police confirm

By Morgan Parrish, Jennifer Edwards Baker and Courtney King
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting in Butler County Thursday night was taken into custody in Middletown early Friday, according to Fairfield Township Police Captain Doug Lanier.

He identified a “person of interest” in the shooting as 32-year-old Anthony Freeman Brown of Hamilton.

“If located, do not approach and call 911,” Lanier wrote in a news release overnight.

Officers tracked the suspect by cell phone pings to the Fairfield Inn off Roosevelt Boulevard and Interstate 75 in Middletown, according to Butler County dispatchers.

A SWAT team was in place shortly before 4 a.m. and FOX19 NOW crews at the scene observed multiple law enforcement officers go into the hotel.

Minutes later, our crews saw a man in a red T-shirt run out of the hotel and watched as police took him into custody at the Lowe’s parking lot nearby after a brief foot chase.

The SWAT team left the scene by 4:40 a.m.

FOX19 NOW Morning News will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

Two people were shot during an attempted robbery at the Fairfield Township Walmart store off Princeton Road near Ohio Bypass 4 just before 8 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, Lanier said.

The other victim was taken to UC West Chester Hospital in critical condition, he said.

Man shoots 2, kills 1 after Walmart worker intervenes during theft attempt, police say

Here’s more details police announced early Friday:

Officers were dispatched to Walmart for shots fired inside the store. Before they arrived, dispatchers provided a grim update: two victims were shot inside the store, and the shooter had left.

Witnesses gave police the suspect’s description, which included a COVID-19 mask.

These witnesses said he tried to steal items from the electronics section, according to the police statement.

“A shopper intervened and the male suspect was able to pull away and run toward the front of the store where another shopper tried to stop him. The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot and killed that shopper,” police wrote in the statement.

“Another person who was in the area was also struck by a bullet and was transported for medical treatment. The suspect vehicle was located by Hamilton PD and detectives are interviewing a passenger who was in that car as well as other witnesses.”

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which was located late Thursday by the Hamilton Police Department after the shooting in the area of 13th Street and Hensley Avenue, according to police.

One male who is not the suspect was in the vehicle at the time, and police are currently “working with that person,” Lanier said.

