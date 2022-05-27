Death of 14-month-old found with bruising ruled homicide, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities said the 2021 death of a 14-month-old boy has been ruled a homicide.

Cleveland police said the child was reported to have bruising on his face and head.

Officers responded on Jan. 14 , 2021 to the 2000 block of W. 103rd Street for an unresponsive child.

A woman flagged down police reporting her son needed help.

Once EMS arrived, police said the victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said that the victim was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, where the cause of death was later ruled a homicide.

According to police, they have identified a person of interest in the case, which remains under investigation.

