East 4th Street’s new addition Indie shares recipe for shrimp creole

Shrimp Creole from Indie on East Fourth Street
Shrimp Creole from Indie on East Fourth Street(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East 4th Street is filling up again after several restaurants shut down during the pandemic.

One of the newest editions to the dining destination is Indie.

The “new kid on the block” is a local indie music-themed dining room that specializes in Southern comfort food and offers a music-themed cocktail menu.

Indie has a Grunge Brunch Saturday afternoons, and Sunday brunch with themes like 90s hip hop to classic rock.

Owner Gabe Zeller shared a recipe from their menu for shrimp creole with fresh pasta.

This seafood boil at Indie East 4th holds the key to another dish on the menu, the Shrimp Creole 🍤. It’s the creole broth! See how it’s made coming up on #CleCooks this Friday and Sunday on Cleveland 19 News.

Posted by Jen Picciano on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Indie’s Shrimp Creole

Ingredients:

  • 5 ea 13/15 shrimp (peeled/deveined and tail off)
  • 3 oz. roasted wild mushrooms
  • 4 oz. shrimp creole broth
  • 4 oz. heavy cream
  • 3 oz. blistered grape tomatoes
  • Cajun spice
  • Shaved parmesan
  • Fettuccine pasta

Heat sauté pan on high, add oil and shrimp.

Sear shrimp on first side for 45 seconds to one minute.

Flip shrimp over and add mushrooms.

Sauté for 1 minute.

Deglaze with creole broth and let reduce by half.

Add heavy cream and tomatoes.

Cook until sauce thickens (about 2 minutes).

Add pasta and toss all ingredients together.

Place in bowl and garnish with shaved parmesan cheese and Cajun spice and chopped parsley.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

