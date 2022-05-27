Father, son due in court for shooting death of 15-year-old Summit County boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man and his 56-year-old father are expected in court on Friday morning in connection to the shooting death of a teen boy.

Arraignments for D’Lawrence Scott and his father, identified by the U.S. Marshals Service as Lawrence Scott Jr., are scheduled for 9 a.m. in Akron Municipal Court.

The younger Scott is charged with murder and two counts of felonious assault. Court records show his father is charged with obstructing justice.

Both men were arrested by the U.S. Marshals in a car in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the 19-year-old suspect fatally shot 15-year-old Jerry Davis on May 24 outside of a Biruta Street home in Akron following a verbal altercation involving a woman at the residence.

Scott’s father then allegedly drove them away from the crime scene, the U.S. Marshals said.

This story will be updated.

