Good Samaritan takes 20-year-old Elyria shooting victim to hospital

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police confirmed a Good Samaritan took a 20-year-old man to University Hospitals after he was shot on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 90 block of Courtland Street around 7:40 p.m. on May 26, according to police.

Officers arrived and secured the scene as the Good Samaritan drove the victim to the hospital, police said.

Police said the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and interviewed by officers.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Call 440-326-1215 or email Det. Kasperovich at zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org if you have any information.

Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.

