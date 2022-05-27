2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gov. DeWine honors service people at wreath-laying ceremony

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will deliver remarks today at a wreath-laying ceremony held in ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The ceremony is in honor of Ohio’s servicemen and women, as well as their families, and their sacrifice protecting the freedoms of Americans.

The office of the Governor said that the ceremony will take place today starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

