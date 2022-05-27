Mother of woman found dead in Slavic Village shares details of hours after daughter’s disappearance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “We have a lot of questions,” Melissa Romanello said. “Why would someone dump my beautiful daughter in that awful home?”

Melissa Romanello has had sleepless nights since her daughter, Anastasia Hamilton, disappeared on Saturday and was then found dead days later.

Her daughter was found in an abandoned house in Slavic Village. Romanello doesn’t know why someone would do this to her.

“They said that she had bruises and lacerations and there was definitely some very suspicious activity,” Romanello said. “She was put in that place where they found her.”

Hamilton was last seen with a man in the Terminal Tower parking garage late Saturday night. Nearly a week later, Cleveland Police haven’t named him as a suspect.

“We want answers and I think the police are working really hard,” Romanello said. “I think they know who did this.”

Just a few hours after she was last seen with that man, Romanello said her daughter texted her friends some chilling messages. She hopes those might give investigators a better timeline of what happened.

“She had sent her friends around 1 a.m., ‘I don’t feel well, my head is pounding, I’m really hungry, and I just want to go home,’” Romanello said. “Then no one heard from her again.”

The most difficult part is her siblings, mother, and loved ones are desperate for answers and are heartbroken without her.

They hope to find justice soon.

“We want closure,” Romanello said. “I want to be able to bury my daughter and I want to keep her memory alive.”

Below is a statement from her employer, K&D, that was sent to residents shortly after her disappearance.

“We would like to address the missing persons news of Anastasia Hamilton. Anastasia is an employee of Terminal Tower who works as a leasing agent in the office. Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. Anastasia entered the Terminal Tower parking garage, parking her car and proceeded to get out of her car with a companion. The two then walked up the garage ramp and onto Superior Ave. where they got into an Uber. She has not been heard of since by K & D, her family, or her friends. We are all obviously concerned for her safety, and if you have any information please share it with the 4th District of the Cleveland Police Department.”

