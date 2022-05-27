Northeast Ohio Weather: Best risk of showers and storms this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure over Indiana this morning will track across Ohio this evening. The system will be east of our area tomorrow. Some sun around this morning. Light showers east of the I-77 corridor. The heating of the day will aid in more showers and thunderstorms to develop across the entire area. They will be slow moving. Locally heavy rain will certainly be a threat. High temperatures today in the 70 to 75 degree range. Scattered showers on the way tonight. The holiday weekend will be dry. We start out tomorrow with some clouds early. The clouds gradually clear out with more sunshine in the afternoon. The coolest day of the weekend will be tomorrow. High temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Things start to heat up on Sunday. Partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. We surge well in the 80s on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.