ODOT: Crash closes part of I-271 south at Broadway Avenue in Bedford

I-271 crash in Bedford
I-271 crash in Bedford(Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the southbound express lanes on I-271 were closed completely due to a crash near the Broadway Avenue interchange in the Bedford area.

The activity was first reported at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Bedford police have not released any details regarding the crash.

This is a developing story.

