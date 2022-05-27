ODOT: Crash closes part of I-271 south at Broadway Avenue in Bedford
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the southbound express lanes on I-271 were closed completely due to a crash near the Broadway Avenue interchange in the Bedford area.
The activity was first reported at around 2 p.m. on Friday.
Bedford police have not released any details regarding the crash.
This is a developing story.
