Ohio State Highway Patrol attends Stark County high school graduation for late trooper’s son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly a decade after a trooper’s death and support from the Ohio State Highway Patrol has not stopped.

That support was on display at the recent Jackson High School graduation ceremony in Stark County.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol attended the class of 2022 commencement to rally behind Logan Laubacher and his family.

Logan’s father, Daniel Laubacher, was an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who died eight years ago.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said five troopers sat near the stage next to an empty chair, which was reserved in honor of the graduating senior’s father.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.